STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal promises international airport, India's biggest sports varsity in Punjab's Jalandhar

Speaking about the international airport in Jalandhar, Kejriwal pointed out it has been a long-pending demand of people in the Doaba region, that lies between the rivers Beas and Sutlej.

Published: 15th December 2021 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

JALANDAR (Punjab): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised an international airport and the country's biggest sports university in Jalandhar if his party comes to power in the state.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Punjab, said Jalandhar is well-known for its sports industry and that several popular sports persons, especially cricketers and hockey players, use products manufactured here.

"When the AAP forms government (in Punjab), the country's biggest sports university will be set up in Jalandhar," he said during the party's Tiranga Yatra. Speaking about the international airport in Jalandhar, Kejriwal pointed out it has been a long-pending demand of people in the Doaba region, that lies between the rivers Beas and Sutlej.

He praised the farmers for their "victory" against the Centre's three farm laws. "Like the farmers' agitation has won, we all have to win this battle for Punjab's progress and form the AAP government (in Punjab)," he told the gathering.

Kejriwal said only his party was working for schools and education. "It was Dr B R Ambedkar's dream that every child should get good education," Kejriwal said, adding it has not been fulfilled "even after 70 years". "We will fulfill Baba Saheb's dream," he said. Punjab will go to polls early next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp