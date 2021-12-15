STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Staged encounter case: High Court issues notice to Delhi Police

The alleged gangster had moved the HC after he was allegedly abducted from his house by four cops who planted arms on him after which he was shot in his leg.

Published: 15th December 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the city police and directed 
Special CP to file a status report in the alleged staged encounter of one Rohit Gehlot who was shot in the leg.

The alleged gangster had moved the HC after he was allegedly abducted from his house by four cops who planted arms on him after which he was shot in his leg.

In an earlier hearing, the chief metropolitan magistrate had also criticised the alleged staged encounter and had slammed the Delhi police for not allowing the accused to meet his family which was struggling to find the whereabouts of its son and get a copy of FIR and other documents.

A bench of Justice Mukta Gupta passed the directions while hearing a petition filed by Gehlot who sought an independent inquiry.

“Keeping in mind the peculiar facts of this case and the fact that there are ample materials, as brought before the court, is making this encounter an apparent case of dubious, staged and suspected encounter,” Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vinod Kumar Meena had observed.

Rohit Gehlot was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with a firing case in Najafgarh and was allegedly shot in his left leg by police officials.

An FIR was registered against Gehlot in a case of an attempt to murder after a complaint was received against him by one Ashok Mittal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi High Court Delhi HC Delhi
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp