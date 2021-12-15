Staged encounter case: High Court issues notice to Delhi Police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the city police and directed

Special CP to file a status report in the alleged staged encounter of one Rohit Gehlot who was shot in the leg.

The alleged gangster had moved the HC after he was allegedly abducted from his house by four cops who planted arms on him after which he was shot in his leg.

In an earlier hearing, the chief metropolitan magistrate had also criticised the alleged staged encounter and had slammed the Delhi police for not allowing the accused to meet his family which was struggling to find the whereabouts of its son and get a copy of FIR and other documents.

A bench of Justice Mukta Gupta passed the directions while hearing a petition filed by Gehlot who sought an independent inquiry.

“Keeping in mind the peculiar facts of this case and the fact that there are ample materials, as brought before the court, is making this encounter an apparent case of dubious, staged and suspected encounter,” Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vinod Kumar Meena had observed.

Rohit Gehlot was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with a firing case in Najafgarh and was allegedly shot in his left leg by police officials.

An FIR was registered against Gehlot in a case of an attempt to murder after a complaint was received against him by one Ashok Mittal.