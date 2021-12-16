STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
East Delhi civic body’s new policy will allow owners of top floors to construct on terrace   

Now as per the new policy, the owner of the top floor of a residential building can obtain the sanction for the building plan for construction on terrace within the permissible height of 15 metres.

Published: 16th December 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Workers, Labour, construction, GDP

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has introduced a policy that will allow owners of top floors of residential buildings to obtain sanction for construction on terraces without having to involve owners of other floors, Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

This is part of the EDMC’s policy on floor-wise sanction and regularisation of the existing floors in residential buildings, in both regular and unauthorised regularised colonies, for the benefit of the general public, he said.

Aggarwal said the step was taken as the EDMC received a number of complaints regarding blackmailing of owners of top floors of buildings by owners of lower floors or “demands for money” being made by 
the latter. He said in regular and unauthorised regularised colonies, the right of ownership of the terrace remains with the resident of the top floor of a building.

Earlier, if the top floor owner wanted to construct a fresh floor, then he or she had to produce a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the owners of the lower floors to get the building plan sanctioned by the municipality. This led to malpractices, he added. “We had received several complaints in this regard.

Now as per the new policy, the owner of the top floor of a residential building can obtain the sanction for the building plan for construction on terrace within the permissible height of 15 metres. There will be no need for signature or NOC from owners of lower floors,” Aggrawal said. However, the services of lower floor owners shall not be disturbed, he added.

EDMC's new policy to benefit general public
The scheme is a part of EDMC’s policy on floor-wise sanction and regularisation of the existing floors in residential buildings, in both regular and unauthorised regularised colonies, for the benefit of the general public.

