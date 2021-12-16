STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Exhibition by Jamia students looks back at ‘police brutality’

The Jamia unit of the All India Students Association (AISA) organised the event on Wednesday at the Press Club of India.

Published: 16th December 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting against CAA-NRC.

Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting against CAA-NRC. (Photo | Express)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia university shared their memories of December 15, 2019, at an event to mark two years since police entered the campus and used batons and tear-gas shells to disperse students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 

The Jamia unit of the All India Students Association (AISA) organised the event on Wednesday at the Press Club of India. It comprised a photo exhibition—‘Documenting Representation and Resilience through the Lens’—and panel discussions on ‘Testimonies: Bearing Witness’ and ‘Incarceration and Resistance: Forging Broader Solidarities’. Author Arundhati Roy was the guest of honour.

The photos at the exhibition were taken by two Jamia students who were eyewitnesses of the attack—Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Meherban. Chaired by author and activist Farah Naqvi, the panel included Fawaz Shaheen from the Quill Foundation, Radhika Chitkara from People’s Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR) and two former Jamia students—Akhtarista Ansari and Anugya Thakur. 

Chitkara and Shaheen talked about their fact-finding reports on alleged police brutality at Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), respectively. “PUDR demanded an FIR against Delhi Police, and an inquiry into excessive use of force and wanton acts of destruction by the police. Two years later, where is the FIR? Where is justice?” asked Chitkara. Citing the PUDR report, she said the police “obstructed and denied medical care to dozens of injured and unlawfully detained students, and denied them legal aid”.

Ansari, one of the five women seen trying to protect a friend who was being beaten by the police in a viral video, also shared her experience. Hailing from Jharkhand, she was a final-year student of sociology then. “We can never forget the way we were beaten and called Pakistanis and terrorists. The attack took place not because we were protesting, but because a large number of Muslims had gathered to voice their opinions against the state,” she said.

NAAC rating a result of team effort: Jamia VC
Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar said on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, that the A++ ranking in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) review was a result of the team effort and despite the Covid pandemic, the university was prepared for the assessment.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamia Millia Islamia CAA Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp