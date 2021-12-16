STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 6 lakh Delhiites join AAP’s Badlaav campaign

 Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak said, “A whopping 90-95 per cent of respondents believe that AAP government should come to power in the municipal corporation.”

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, claimed that over six lakh residents had signed up for the party’s ‘Badlaav campaign’ so far. Badlaav campaign was launched on December 5 across the national capital.

Pathak said, “As a part of our Badlaav campaign, our workers interacted with Delhi residents, asking them about their opinions with the BJP-ruled municipal corporations. We inquired whether their street was littered or not and if their lanes were clean or strewn with trash.”

He added, “We found that everyone was of the same opinion that there was garbage indeed. They agreed that BJP had been an utter failure during its 15 years in power.” He described, “We also asked for people’s opinion on the three gigantic landfills in the national capital. The municipal corporation has failed to carry out disposal of these landfills that pollute the city and actively endanger the lives of people. A whopping 90-95 per cent of respondents believe that AAP government should come to power in the municipal corporation.” AAP volunteers have been running the ‘Badlaav campaign’ through canopies at 3,000 locations across the city.

