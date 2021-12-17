STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's packaging course gets Indraprastha stamp

An inauguration ceremony was held at the IIP campus where GGSIPU Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma was the chief guest along with other dignitaries from the university.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) on Thursday, December 16, 2021, got its affiliation from Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), Delhi, for one of its leading programmes — Masters in Science (MSc) in Packaging Technology — for the financial year 2021-23. 

An inauguration ceremony was held at the IIP campus where GGSIPU Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma was the chief guest along with other dignitaries from the university, including the Dean, Anu Venugopalan, and Director, Academic Affairs, P C Sharma.

Also present were IIP chairperson Reshma Khan, Vice Chairman Sunil Jain, Director Tanweer Alam, Assistant Director Atul Jadhav and Joint Director & Regional Head Madhab Chakraborty.

Quality of education to get a boost after affliation
Chakraborty emphasised that the quality of education will get a boost after this affiliation with GGSIPU. 
“This MSc programme will benefit the industry as well as students as there is a high demand for such professionals and IIP will maintain the track record of 100 per cent placement in this course also.

Already IIP students have been placed in reputed corporate companies like Dabur, Uflex and Unilever, and with this latest affiliation, students will benefit a lot,” he said. Verma said GGSIPU and IIP will together provide quality curriculum and the best technical and job-oriented courses to students.

