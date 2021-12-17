STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Jabbed twice? Get extra points in this Delhi school

Have you ever thought your Covid vaccination certificate can help your child get admission in a Delhi school at the entry level? 

Published: 17th December 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Vidya Bal Bhawan senior secondary school.

Vidya Bal Bhawan senior secondary school.

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Have you ever thought your Covid vaccination certificate can help your child get admission in a Delhi school at the entry level?  The Vidya Bal Bhawan senior secondary school in Mayur Vihar Phase III has amended its nursery admission criteria this year to grant extra points to kids whose parents are fully vaccinated.

As the admission process began on December 15 and the city’s private schools uploaded their rules and regulations for admissions to nursery, KG and Class 1 in academic session 2022-23, the Vidya Bal Bhawan noticeably included extra points for parents who have got both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination. 

“It was a personal decision to add the vaccine criteria in the admission process,” said Principal Satvir Sharma. “As an institution, we are trying to encourage parents to get vaccinated because if they are safe, the child will also be safe.”

Sharma said 10 points will also be added for children of frontline workers who worked during pandemic. “We are not only giving points to children whose parents are vaccinated, but also to kids of the frontline workers who have been working laboriously since March 2020 amid the Covid-19 crisis. This includes people from all communities, be they doctors, municipal corporation workers, government employees, reporters or teachers,” he added.

The principal informed that frontline workers will have to get a duty certificate from their organisation in order to avail the extra points. “The purpose is to convey to them that their contribution during the difficult times of the pandemic is being appreciated,” he said.

Under the 100-point admission criterion, the school has kept 40 points for the distance between school and home, 10 points for siblings quota, 10 points for alumni quota, 10 points for the girl child, 10 points for frontline workers and 20 points for fully vaccinated parents.

The school has 30 general seats at the entry-level and 10 seats are reserved for children from the economically weaker section (EWS) category.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidya Bal Bhawan Covid vaccine Delhi Delhi vaccine school
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp