Jabbed twice? Get extra points in this Delhi school

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Have you ever thought your Covid vaccination certificate can help your child get admission in a Delhi school at the entry level? The Vidya Bal Bhawan senior secondary school in Mayur Vihar Phase III has amended its nursery admission criteria this year to grant extra points to kids whose parents are fully vaccinated.

As the admission process began on December 15 and the city’s private schools uploaded their rules and regulations for admissions to nursery, KG and Class 1 in academic session 2022-23, the Vidya Bal Bhawan noticeably included extra points for parents who have got both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.

“It was a personal decision to add the vaccine criteria in the admission process,” said Principal Satvir Sharma. “As an institution, we are trying to encourage parents to get vaccinated because if they are safe, the child will also be safe.”

Sharma said 10 points will also be added for children of frontline workers who worked during pandemic. “We are not only giving points to children whose parents are vaccinated, but also to kids of the frontline workers who have been working laboriously since March 2020 amid the Covid-19 crisis. This includes people from all communities, be they doctors, municipal corporation workers, government employees, reporters or teachers,” he added.

The principal informed that frontline workers will have to get a duty certificate from their organisation in order to avail the extra points. “The purpose is to convey to them that their contribution during the difficult times of the pandemic is being appreciated,” he said.

Under the 100-point admission criterion, the school has kept 40 points for the distance between school and home, 10 points for siblings quota, 10 points for alumni quota, 10 points for the girl child, 10 points for frontline workers and 20 points for fully vaccinated parents.

The school has 30 general seats at the entry-level and 10 seats are reserved for children from the economically weaker section (EWS) category.