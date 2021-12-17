STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
London-bound passenger held with bullets at Delhi's IGI Airport

The bullets of 3.25 mm calibre were recovered from the handbag of the passenger.

Published: 17th December 2021 08:51 PM

Bullets

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A London-bound Indian passenger was held by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying two rounds of live ammunition, officials said on Friday.

The bullets of 3.25 mm calibre were recovered on Thursday from the handbag of the passenger.

He was supposed to board an Air India flight to London.

As carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside an aircraft and after the passenger could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the bullets, he was handed over to the local police that booked him under sections of the Arms Act, they said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to secure and provide a counter-terrorist cover to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

