12 fresh Omicron cases in Delhi, patients all fully jabbed

Of the total 22 cases reported, ten released and as many recuperating in Lok Nayak while two in private hospital

Published: 18th December 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant.

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant. (Photo | AFP)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital on Friday reported 12 more new cases of Omicron variant, taking the total tally to 22. Out of these, 10 patients have been discharged, 10 are still admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital and 2 are in a private hospital. 

According to Health minister Satendra Jain, all the patients are stable and asymptomatic and have not shown any severe symptoms so far. Officials said that all the Omicron positive patients are fully vaccinated and a few of them even got a booster dose.

Ten out of the forty samples sent for genome sequencing tested positive for the new variant, said the minister. Meanwhile, a total of 69 positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded on Friday. On Tuesday, the number of positive cases recorded was 45 which spiked on Thursday with 85 cases, the highest in four months, while the positivity rate also rose to 0.15 per cent. The positivity rate decreased on Friday with 0.12 per cent. 

A total of 466 active cases were recorded on Friday and 78 were discharged along with 57,298 tests being conducted in the national capital. On Thursday, Jain said many international travellers are testing Covid positive after arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The patients were brought to the Lok Nayak hospital after an RT-PCR test was conducted on them. 

The health department officials said, Covid cases were not classified on the basis of variants in the bulletin and there was no separate category for Omicron cases. Under new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for the passengers arriving from the “at-risk” countries and they are allowed to leave the airport only after the results come. Also passengers coming from other countries are randomly being tested. 

