STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Brunch & be merry

The idea of a cosy gathering of family and friends, and conversations over a delicious home-cooked meal is inextricably linked to Christmas.

Published: 18th December 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

The event will be hosted by Komal Goyal at her parents’ Moti Bagh house.

The event will be hosted by Komal Goyal at her parents’ Moti Bagh house.

By Shrimayee Thakur
Express News Service

The idea of a cosy gathering of family and friends, and conversations over a delicious home-cooked meal is inextricably linked to Christmas. While this is popular in the West, Christmas is yet to establish a foothold as a popular holiday in Delhi. What is favoured in Delhi, however, is the concept of casual brunches. Manasi Khanna and Komal Goyal have decided to bring these two concepts together by hosting a European-style Christmas brunch in the Capital. Organised by Tasty Talks (a community started by Khanna in 2019) and Network Capital (a community for career experimentation and mentorship), this Christmas brunch at the Goyal residence in Moti Bagh is all set to bring the spirit of Christmas to Delhi on December 19.

Spreading festive cheer
Khanna, who grew up in Faridabad, started Tasty Talks after she moved to Amsterdam. Tasty Talks has been curating events with people willing to offer spaces in their homes, where people can create friendships over scintillating conversations and good food. “The best kinds of conversations and friendships happen in intimate settings, and over food,” mentions Khanna. “The time is ripe for a Christmas event in the city.” Goyal concurs with Khanna, adding, “The idea is to bring Amsterdam’s Christmas cheer to Delhi.” The event will be hosted by Goyal, who works in the social development sector, at her parents’ residence in Moti Bagh. 

A hearty meal
Curated by Chef Abhijit Anand, a pastry chef who has been in the industry for more than six years, the menu will feature European dishes—including Orzo (a Greek pasta), French Onion soup, croissants, and two salads, along with classic Christmas favourites like hot chocolate and plum cake. Anand, who finds brunches both “simple and comforting”, shares, “I do Christmas brunches every year. This year, Manasi is in India, and we wanted to do something together. We thought ‘why not collaborate?’”

Since this is Tasty Talk’s first India event hosted at a residence, the menu was curated to appeal to a wide audience. “We have a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items. We wanted to create the feeling of a home-cooked meal,” explains Khanna. Alongside the food, there will also be a live demonstration by the chef of how to prepare Christmas dishes and cakes. Goyal,  Khanna, and Anand will also be regaling the guests with conversations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tasty Talks Delhi Christmas Network Capital Manasi Khanna Komal Goyal
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp