Husband-wife duo from Congress joins AAP

Two Congress leaders Jasbir Karala and wife Manisha on Friday are the latest in the line of leaders from opposition parties in Punjab and Goa to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Published: 18th December 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two Congress leaders Jasbir Karala and wife Manisha on Friday, December 17, 2021, are the latest in the line of leaders from opposition parties in Punjab and Goa to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Jasbir Karala had previously served as the Congress party’s convener of Kirari district. His wife Manisha Karala has served as councillor having been elected to the municipal corporation in 2012. However, in the 2017 elections, Manisha had fared second in position with 9,100 votes.

Jasbir Karala had also contested the Vidhan Sabha elections from the Mundka constituency in 2008. AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj while welcoming the Congress leaders to the AAP, said, “Today, they are joining the Aam Aadmi Party – we welcome them. I believe that with their induction into AAP, the party will gain more strength.

Meanwhile, Karala’s lifelong political supporters and close aides are also joining the party alongside. Around 14 such supporters have joined us today.” Bharadwaj also said that Jasbir and Manisha Karala have been influenced by the politics of the Arvind Kejriwal government and Delhi’s development model.

