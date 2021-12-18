Luxe worth the splurge

Shrimayee Thakur By

Express News Service

Pretty white floral decorations, candy canes, tiny Santas, and giant stars hung below a large banner—these were a few things that welcomed shoppers to The S&S Trunk Show’s Winter Wonders, a pop-up sale that was held in the charming Regency Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place. The vast interiors of the ballroom were lit with golden lights, while soft piano music played in the background. Held on Friday, the event had a curation of brands across categories—elegant décor, stylish apparel, soothing bath and body products, and even delicious snacks.

Launched by best friends Sonam Pall and Shreya Dalmia Agarwal in 2011, The S&S Trunk Show has been hosting pop-ups in Delhi for over ten years, and has amassed a base of loyal customers. Explaining the origin of the brand, Pall said, “We had a few friends visiting from abroad. They were designers, and were carrying some clothes with them. They thought India was a great market, and wanted our help. So, we decided to do a small exhibition at our home. We received a great response, and over our next few events, more designers started contacting us. We did this out of our homes—which is the concept of a trunk show—till we were forced to move to larger locations.”

Shoppers’ paradise

The event had stalls from brands like Monday Monday, which offers a range of adorable co-ordinated sets; Mio Borsa, with stylish vegan leather handbags; Éclat Patisserie, a bakery for customers with a sweet tooth; and Mehranj, a sartorial label by a mother-daughter duo that has ensembles for festive occasions; and others—all of which were swarming with customers.

For those shopping for something for their furry friends, Belly Rubs had a stall offering bowls, treats, food, clothing, toys, and grooming products—including a range of new Harry Potter-themed apparel for dogs. Co-founded by friends Ridhi Verma (Green Park) and Shirin Lamba (Faridabad) in January 2020, the brand has its own range of biscuits made of human-grade ingredients as well as bowls. “After college, we wanted to do something for dogs,” said Verma, a dog lover. “What do dogs need? Belly rubs,” she laughed, discussing the origin of their brand name.

Having started a range of silk hair wraps and pillow covers under the label Esme Luxury in March this year, Paschim Vihar-resident Mehek Jain (22) along with her aunt and co-founder, Ashok Vihar-resident Swati Gupta (39), were also at the exhibition. “Wrapping your hair in silk was an Indian royal tradition, which was Westernised. We are bringing this back to our culture,” shared Jain, adding that they were excited to be at the event.

Punjabi Bagh resident Priya Singh, who was browsing through a selection of jumpsuits at the Bumble Bee stall at the exhibition, commented, “They [the exhibition] do not have too many stalls, but the ones they have are excellent.”