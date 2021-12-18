Pause for maintenance on Delhi's Yellow metro line

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday, December 17, 2021, announced that train services from Green Park to Qutub Minar section will be suspended on December 19 till 7 am. To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Qutab Minar Metro station of Yellow Line, train services on Sunday morning will be regulated as per the plan.

Since the Green Park to Qutub Minar line will be disrupted for a few hours, the three Metro stations namely Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Saket will also remain closed till 7am. However, the connectivity between Green Park and Qutab Minar stations will be provided through Free Feeder Bus service during this period at a frequency of around 25-30 minutes.

DMRC official said that passengers have been advised to plan their journey accordingly during this period.

Meanwhile in the rest of the sections of Yellow Line — from Samaypur Badli to Green Park and Qutab Minar to HUDA City Centre—train services will remain available as per routine Sunday time table.