All Covid positive cases to be sent for genome sequencing: Kejriwal

He also appealed to the central government to allow booster dose for health workers and other citizens to fight new COVID-19 variants.

Published: 20th December 2021 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid Omicron threat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said all new positive cases of coronavirus being reported in the city will be sent for genome sequencing even as he appealed to the Centre to allow booster dose for health workers and others.

He said there is no need to panic in view of the Omicron variant. "For the last few days COVID-19 cases are increasing in the city. Yesterday (Sunday), it was over 100. We don't know what type of Covid cases are these, normal or the Omicron variant. So to ascertain this we have now decided to send the samples of all the positive cases for genome sequencing," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

He also appealed to the central government to allow booster dose for health workers and other citizens to fight new COVID-19 variants like Omicron.

The chief minister also noted that experts, in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday, said Omicron spreads very fast but its symptoms are mild. "We will strengthen home isolation system as most cases will not require hospitalisation. There is no need to panic in view of Omicron infection as we have adequate arrangements at hospitals if there is any spread," Kejriwal said.

Two more cases of Omicron variant of Covid were detected in Delhi on Monday, raising the tally to 24.

Kejriwal appealed to public not to let their guards down and start wearing masks to arrest the spread of the virus.

