BJP sold 13 parking lots for peanuts: AAP

Atishi claimed that besides selling the complexes, the BJP also waived off house tax worth crores to help private firms.

Published: 20th December 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With MCD polls approaching, the AAP has increased its attacks on the BJP. In yet another broadside against the BJP-ruled civic bodies, senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi on Sunday accused it of selling 13 parking complexes to private firms at throwaway prices.

“BJP constructed only 14 parking lots after promising to build 100 multilevel parking complexes in its 2012 election manifesto,’’ she said. 

She said that about one crore vehicles were present in Delhi but legal parking was available merely for one lakh vehicles.

Leader of opposition, North MCD, Vikas Goel, said, "The BJP doesn’t leave house tax even on 50 yards of a common man’s land, but has waived house tax worth crores for its friends. With little time left in its rule of the MCD, the BJP is committing corruption brazenly."

The AAP leader said the parking complexes which were auctioned by the BJP included Shiva Market in Pitampura, Rani Bagh, Eidgah, Shastri Park, Madipur Metro, Udyog Nagar Metro, among others.

