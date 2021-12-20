STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students, teachers organisations meet to discuss ways to solve unemployment crisis

Prepared by think-tank Desh Ki Baat Foundation, the draft policy will be submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday. 

AAP members stage protest at Jantar Mantar over employment issues.

AAP members stage protest at Jantar Mantar over employment issues. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 30 student organisations, and teachers’ bodies participated in a ‘Rojgaar Sansad’ at Jantar Mantar on Sunday and deliberated on a draft ‘National Employment Policy’ aimed at solving unemployment problem in the country.

Prepared by think-tank Desh Ki Baat Foundation, the draft policy will be submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday. 

According to an official statement, Environment Minister and founder of Desh Ki Baat Foundation Gopal Rai also participated in the ‘Rojgaar Sansad’.

Addressing the gathering, Rai said, today, the country is facing the dreadful crisis of unemployment and lakhs of vacant government posts across the country are not being filled.

“Far from creating new employment opportunities, recruitment is not being done for lakhs of government vacancies. Wherever it is done, it’s on contract basis, due to which it is difficult for people to live a dignified life,” said Rai.

The minister said employment not only ensures that a person’s needs such as food and shelter are met, but also instils a sense of self-satisfaction and self-esteem.

