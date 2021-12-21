Christmassy delights

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

When you think of Christmas, you can almost smell the aroma of freshly baked plum cake. Though a must-have, the flavourful plum cake—usually enriched with dried fruits soaked in rum—is not the only classic treat to gorge on this holiday season.

This season, add to the cheer as you take your pick from a number of interesting Christmas treats by home bakeries around Delhi.

Beyond the classic treats

“I was studying in the United States for some time, and Christmas is a big event there. While, in India, people usually have cakes for Christmas, there are other desserts that are a part of the festival,” shares Nittika Mehra (26) from South Delhi. Dreamy Eats—a venture she started in 2018—is, therefore, an amalgamation of her experiences with food in both India and the US.

For Christmas, along with the traditional Christmas fruit cake, Mehra is selling gingerbread, sugar, and chocolate chip cookies. Using her secret family recipe, these cookies are made in shapes of gingerbread man, candy cane, stars, snowflakes, and more. Mehra decorates the cookies with festive coloured icing of red, green, and white, and tops them with sprinkles.

Where: Dreamy Eats on Instagram

Price: Rs 300 per box of 6 cookies

Guilt-free crumbs

Cakes & Crumbs by Aastha Magu (34) from Lajpat Nagar is a venture, which she started full-time during the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020. By word-of-mouth, Magu has now created a steady client base.

“I used to go to a convent school so I grew up celebrating Christmas,” says Magu. For this festive season, Magu has planned to cater to the younger generation with a host of delightful treats. These include hot chocolate bombs, gingerbread cookies shaped as gingerbread men and Christmas trees, fudge brownies with edible Christmas motifs, and mini cakes on ice cream sticks.

“My clients, for Christmas, are generally children, so I try to make my products healthy. For the cookies, I use whole-wheat flour, jaggery instead of sugar, and traditional spices,” she says.

Where: Cakes & Crumbs on Instagram

Price: Rs 650 per box of 10 cookies

Do-It-YOURSELF festive bites

Twenty-five-year-old Mallika Bansal from GK 1 says that she’s seen her grandmother, mother, and sister bake delectable treats for her since childhood.

“Baking has been passed down to me through the generations,” she adds. Although she started it as a recreation, she took to baking full time in 2020, when she launched Mells & Co Patisserie. Bansal now offers a host of delectable treats—her chocolate eclairs are a bestseller. For the festive season, Bansal has designed a DIY cookie decorating kit—she serves baked gingerbread cookies along with red and green icing in piping bags and sprinkles to jazz up the cookies.

“This is a very fun activity. It engages people and you are literally eating the fruits of your labour,” she mentions. Bansal is also offering Christmas cupcakes as well as hot chocolate bombs.

Where: Mells & Co Patisserie on Instagram

Price: Rs 650 per kit exclusive of taxes

Sugar, spice and everything nice

Shivani Sapra (31) always enjoyed baking in her free time. This hobby, however, turned into a full-time venture after she pursued a diploma from The Academy of Pastry Arts, Gurugram. Now, through The Dessert Box, Sapra is on a mission to treat the world one dessert at a time.

This Christmas, The Dessert Box is offering delicacies—gingerbread cookies, and Yulelog cake—for anyone with a sweet tooth. Made using ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg for a spicy aftertaste, the gingerbread cookies “will be great to have along with a hot cup of coffee on a winter evening”.

The cookies are shaped in iconic Christmas motifs such as a star, a house with snow on the roof, gingerbread man, Santa hats, candy canes, and Christmas trees.

Where: The Dessert Box on Instagram

Price: Rs 600 per box of 16 cookies