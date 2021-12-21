STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Construction works, trucks get go-ahead in Delhi

The curbs had been in place since November 16, as Delhi's air quality consistently remained between 'severe' and 'very poor' prompting the Supreme Court to step in.

Construction

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lifting the ban on construction activities as well as on the entry of trucks in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for NCR and adjoining states on Monday issued an order permitting these activities in Delhi-NCR with “immediate effect”. 

“Construction and Demolition (C&D) activities in NCR shall now be permitted, with immediate effect subject to persons/agencies undertaking C&D activities strictly complying with directions / orders for dust control norms issued as well as with laid down rules and guidelines,” the CAQM order read. 

It further said that considering the improvement in air quality and with the meteorological forecast, C&D activities in NCR and the entry of trucks in Delhi can be resumed with immediate effect. 

The curbs had been in place since November 16, as Delhi’s air quality consistently remained between ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ prompting the Supreme Court to step in. The ban on construction activities across NCR and entry of trucks (except those carrying essential items as well as CNG/electric) was banned in Delhi. 

On Friday, the CAQM had issued an order partly lifting the ban on construction projects exempting government projects (relating to transport/public utility/national importance) while private construction activities remain restricted. 

Environment minister Gopal Rai on lifting the ban said that construction and demolition activities can resume. However, the 14-point anti-dust guidelines to control pollution at construction sites, must be strictly followed.

“If a construction firm is found violating any of the 14 rules, firm action will be taken against the company and the site will be sealed if needed,” he said. 

