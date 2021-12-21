Former Congress councillor Ajit Yadav and social worker Shahnaz join AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Congress Councillor, Ajit Yadav and social worker Shahnaz on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Ajit Yadav has been a member of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. He was the municipal councillor from Bhalswa from 2012-2017.

At present, he is the trustee of the Yadav Trust Najafgarh, Yadav Dharamshala Haridwar, and Yadav Dharamshala Vrindavan; and the General Secretary of the All India Yadav Mahasabha, Delhi State.

Meanwhile Shahnaz is associated with an NGO named World Vision India. A graduate from Delhi University, she has been working for the benefit of women and society through NGOs for many years now.

She joined AAP from the legislative constituency of Badli. AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta and Ajesh Yadav welcomed the new members.