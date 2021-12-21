Patients continue to suffer; doctors protest at Nirman Bhawan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors of various hospitals in the city on Monday protested in front of the Nirman Bhawan over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling as they intensified their stir to push forth their demands.

Patient care was affected for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, as resident doctors of the three Centre-run and some of the Delhi government-run hospitals in the city boycotted all services, including emergency, as part of the nationwide agitation called by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

Earlier in the day, FORDA president Dr Manish said, “We are going to intensify and escalate our protest today”.

FORDA shared a video clip in which a large number of doctors are seen protesting outside the premises of Nirman Bhawan, which houses the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The protesting doctors, carrying banners and posters, held a demonstration and raised slogans, seeking redressal of the issue. Police security was stepped in the street opposite Nirman Bhawan.

“Members of RDAs of all major hospitals of Delhi marched in front of Nirman Bhawan as part of the ongoing agitation to expedite NEET-PG counselling 2021,” Dr Manish said.

Subsequently, there was a meeting of FORDA and RDA representatives with the Union health minister at Nirman Bhawan.

“However, as earlier, the minister only gave verbal assurance. Since no concrete measure has been taken by the authorities concerned, we will continue with the agitation,” said Dr Manish.