Bite bugaboo: Bow-wow between AAP and BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday blamed the BJP-ruled municipal corporations for a major dog menace across the city.

The accusation came three days after a three-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar.

Bhardwaj said, “A menacing problem that plagues Delhi residents is stray dogs and their unprovoked attacks. This is a matter that directly falls under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporations. However, it is not being resolved at any level.”

Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations had hidden actual dog attack figures by removing anti-rabies medicine in their hospitals, to avoid patients from reporting incidents.

He said, “The last dog census was conducted in 2009. Since then the municipal corporations have been escaping accountability for the increased dog population by simply not conducting a census.”

He informed that the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital alone had reported 1,000 cases of dog bites a day in 2019.

“However, the LNJP Hospital has been witnessing 120-130 cases of dog bites every single day. Also, the Maharishi Valmiki Hospital had reported 38 deaths caused by rabies from 2017-2020. I can guarantee that at least 5,000 people are attacked by dogs every day,” he claimed.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor rubbished the figures of dog bites presented by Bharadwaj. He said the figures were unverified and had been presented to create an atmosphere of fear and malign the municipal corporations.

“Municipal hospitals including Hindu Rao Hospital regularly makes available dog bite injections. Although due to the financial crisis, the availability goes down occasionally,” said Kapoor.