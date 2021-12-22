STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Country’s most advanced school hub to come up in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia said that the design of the schools’ building would be prepared, keeping in mind the overall development of the children.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the government was all set to develop the country’s most advanced government school hub for around 10,000 children of Kadipur village of North East Delhi.

Sisodia said that the design of the schools’ building would be prepared, keeping in mind the overall development of the children.

This school building would be different from the normal schools and the entire school premises would be involved in the learning process of the children, the minister said.

"After the completion of this school, the children will bring laurels to India from all over the world after receiving quality education. The Kejriwal government is committed to providing world-class facilities to the children studying in the government schools of Delhi," said Sisodia.

Designed keeping in mind the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and Humanities, this school hub will have separate building blocks for both the specialisations, which will have 240 classrooms.

All the classrooms will be equipped with all modern facilities of teaching. Smart classrooms will be suitable for digital learning along with 13 state-of-the-art labs, in which eight labs will be for STEM schools and five labs for humanities schools. 

Along with studies, world-class sports facilities will be developed in the school for the physical development of the children.

