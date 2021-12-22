Teachers compelled to protest due to salary dues: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Tuesday alleged that over 3,000 teachers were being compelled to protest as the BJP failed to pay their salaries. Over 3,000 municipal corporation teachers have gheraoed the East Delhi Municipal Corporation headquarters demanding their salaries.

Pathak said the teachers had been struggling to pay bills and buy ration because of BJP leaders’ arrogance.

“So far in the fiscal year 2021-22, the government has given the municipal corporation Rs 2,588 crores in three instalments. However, the BJP-ruled municipal corporations owe almost Rs 7,000 crores to the Delhi government. Yet, its leaders say that they don’t have funds,” he alleged.

Continuing his diatribe, Pathak said, “The BJP leaders shamelessly enjoy feasts in their mansions, while teachers work without being paid. There appears to be an intricate conspiracy behind all this – the poor conditions of schools is causing students to leave them, after which the land for these schools is being sold off by the BJP at rock bottom prices.”

Vibha Singh, senior vice-president of the Municipal Corporation Teachers’ Association, said, “There are around 6,000 teachers in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation schools, who have not received their salaries. We have become like beggars. This is the only income our families survive on.”

A group of 15 teachers on Tuesday met Sanjay Singh, AAP national spokesperson and member of the Rajya Sabha.