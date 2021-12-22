Tech corner

Ashok Pandian By

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list.

Fairphone 4

Fairphone promises to be a sustainable smartphone. For every phone sold, Fairphone recycles an equal amount of e-waste.

It’s also loaded with features like 5G, future proof specs, and is modular, with the ability to swap out the battery and the display. Running Android 11, it comes with a 5 year warranty. shop.fairphone.com

Jabra Panacast 20

The Panacast 20 is an AI enabled video-conferencing plug-and-play device that supports all leading platforms. It clips to any monitor and has a 13MP camera, delivering 4K UHD images. The AI powered video works in all light conditions and is compatible with Jabra audio products. jabra.com

