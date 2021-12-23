Business blaster helping girls become independent: Delhi Deputy CM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “The government’s ‘Business Blasters Programme’ is helping young government school girls to become independent,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday. Sisodia was on a visit to the Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS) in Pushp Vihar, where he interacted with Class XI girls and heard their experiences with business blasters masterminds.

Riya, a class 11 student at GGSSS, started a masks business with Rs 2,000 in seed money. She brought the comfortable cloth from the wholesale market and spoke with a nearby tailor who didn’t have much work during the pandemic. “I asked him if he wanted to work with me, and he immediately said yes, because he needed work to stay afloat,” said Riya. In just two months, she made a profit of Rs 10,000 and established herself as a service provider.

Two other class 11 students, Khushi and Lisa Raymond, started their bakery business with Rs 4,000 in seed money and collaborated with local women who were good cooks. These housewives learned a new skill, baking, and Khushi and Lisa began taking orders for them during the holiday season. They made a profit of Rs 5,000 after paying the bakers or housewives. They also conduct their business online.

Akriti Singh, a grade 11 student, shared that EMC not only empowered students to think of a business idea and make it a reality, but it also helped them change their parents’ mindsets towards having a business that could help them earn.

“My father, an engineer, had lost his job during covid. With a seed capital of Rs 2,000, I began buying and collecting waste jars, cans, and so on. I painted them and sold them on websites such as Flipkart and Amazon. I made a Rs 12,000 profit in two months during the festive season,” she said.