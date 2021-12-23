Deep conspiracy in Rohini court shootout: Delhi Police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, said there was a “deep conspiracy” behind the Rohini court shootout case. The police have filed a charge sheet in the case where jailed gangster Jitender Gogi and two of his assailants were killed.

As per the charge sheet filed on December 17, a deep conspiracy was plotted by Gogi’s rivals and an unknown assailant was also brought to the city. The identity of the third shooter has remained unknown so far, said the police.

“Investigation of the case was conducted by the crime branch. Five persons have been arrested in the case. During the probe, all physical, oral, material, and technical evidence was collected against the accused persons. The deep conspiracy behind the murder was unearthed,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Shrivastava.

He added: “During the investigation, it was found that some other persons were also involved in the conspiracy to kill Jitender Gogi. Further investigation in this regard is on.” The assailants, who were from the rival gang, had opened fire at undertrial prisoner Gogi inside a courtroom where an attempt to murder case was being heard against him on September 24. The duo was killed in a swift police counter-fire.

The chargesheet named Umang Yadav, Vinay Yadav, Ashish Kumar, and two gangsters — Sunil Baliyan and Naveen Dabas — as accused. Abated chargesheet has also been filed against deceased assailants Rahul and Jai Deep alias Jaggu. The police said Gogi was brought to the Rohini court for appearance in a case and was escorted by a strong contingent of the 3rd Battalion of Delhi Armed Police as he was a ‘very high risk’ undertrial prisoner.

Incident

Two assailants, dressed as advocates, fired at gangster Jitender Gogi in Rohini court on Sept 24 and were shot dead in police’s retaliatory fire

Charge sheet names Umang Yadav, Vinay Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Sunil Baliyan alias Tillu, Naveen Dabas alias Balli; abated charge sheet against deceased Rahul and Jai Deep

Charges framed

IPC Sections 302 (murder), 353 (assault) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and various sections under the Arms Act

Investigation conducted by

Crime Branch of Delhi Police

Persons arrested

Five