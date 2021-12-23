STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Deep conspiracy in Rohini court shootout: Delhi Police

Police charge sheet names five for hatching a plot to eliminate jailed gangster Jitender Gogi; investigation is still on

Published: 23rd December 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnal alert at the entrance of Rohini district court complex

Security personnal alert at the entrance of Rohini district court complex. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, said there was a “deep conspiracy” behind the Rohini court shootout case. The police have filed a charge sheet in the case where jailed gangster Jitender Gogi and two of his assailants were killed.

As per the charge sheet filed on December 17, a deep conspiracy was plotted by Gogi’s rivals and an unknown assailant was also brought to the city. The identity of the third shooter has remained unknown so far, said the police.

“Investigation of the case was conducted by the crime branch. Five persons have been arrested in the case. During the probe, all physical, oral, material, and technical evidence was collected against the accused persons. The deep conspiracy behind the murder was unearthed,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Shrivastava.

He added: “During the investigation, it was found that some other persons were also involved in the conspiracy to kill Jitender Gogi. Further investigation in this regard is on.” The assailants, who were from the rival gang, had opened fire at undertrial prisoner Gogi inside a courtroom where an attempt to murder case was being heard against him on September 24. The duo was killed in a swift police counter-fire.

The chargesheet named Umang Yadav, Vinay Yadav, Ashish Kumar, and two gangsters — Sunil Baliyan and Naveen Dabas — as accused. Abated chargesheet has also been filed against deceased assailants Rahul and Jai Deep alias Jaggu. The police said Gogi was brought to the Rohini court for appearance in a case and was escorted by a strong contingent of the 3rd Battalion of Delhi Armed Police as he was a ‘very high risk’ undertrial prisoner.

Incident

  • Two assailants, dressed as advocates, fired at gangster Jitender Gogi in Rohini court on Sept 24 and were shot dead in police’s retaliatory fire
  • Charge sheet names Umang Yadav, Vinay Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Sunil Baliyan alias Tillu,  Naveen Dabas alias Balli; abated charge sheet against deceased Rahul and Jai Deep

Charges framed
IPC Sections 302 (murder), 353 (assault) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and various sections under the Arms Act

Investigation conducted by
Crime Branch of Delhi Police

Persons arrested
Five

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohini court shootout Delhi Police Jitender Gogi
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp