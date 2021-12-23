STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DPSRU played crucial role in health, pharma research saw a boom: Delhi Deputy CM 

Manish Sisodia was speaking at the fourth convocation ceremony of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University as its chief guest. 

Published: 23rd December 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the fourth convocation ceremony of Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the fourth convocation ceremony of Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  When the need for professionals increased, Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University (DPSRU) played a leading role in improving the health of people in difficult times, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Sisodia was speaking at the fourth convocation ceremony of the DPSRU as its chief guest. “The DPSRU was the first university established by the Kejriwal government. It is achieving new heights in academic as well as research in the field of pharmaceuticals. The DPSRU is also playing an important role in taking forward the vision of the Kejriwal government. It is preparing yoga teachers for Dilli Ki Yogshala,” he said.  

Sisodia called upon the students to use the knowledge gained at the university for the country’s development. “The DPSRU has provided many professionals in the field of pharmaceutical research. It has worked dedicatedly in the field of academics as well as research. The contribution of a university in the progress of a country is seen in two ways. I am happy that this university has stood itself on both the scales. Even in the difficult times of covid, it did not leave research,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia DPSRU Delhi Pharma Science Research
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp