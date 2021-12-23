DPSRU played crucial role in health, pharma research saw a boom: Delhi Deputy CM 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When the need for professionals increased, Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University (DPSRU) played a leading role in improving the health of people in difficult times, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Sisodia was speaking at the fourth convocation ceremony of the DPSRU as its chief guest. “The DPSRU was the first university established by the Kejriwal government. It is achieving new heights in academic as well as research in the field of pharmaceuticals. The DPSRU is also playing an important role in taking forward the vision of the Kejriwal government. It is preparing yoga teachers for Dilli Ki Yogshala,” he said.

Sisodia called upon the students to use the knowledge gained at the university for the country’s development. “The DPSRU has provided many professionals in the field of pharmaceutical research. It has worked dedicatedly in the field of academics as well as research. The contribution of a university in the progress of a country is seen in two ways. I am happy that this university has stood itself on both the scales. Even in the difficult times of covid, it did not leave research,” he said.