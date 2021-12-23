STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Omicron scare: Home isolation system being strengthened, says Delhi government

On Thursday, 118 COVID-19 cases and one death were recorded, according to the latest health bulletin.

Published: 23rd December 2021 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

home isolation

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There were over 280 active cases of COVID-19 under home isolation in Delhi till December 21, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the system was being strengthened to combat the pandemic.

On Thursday, 118 COVID-19 cases and one death were recorded, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Wednesday, the national capital had logged 125 cases, the highest since June 22, with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, while there was zero death due to the coronavirus infection, official figures said.

Kejriwal on Thursday held a review meeting in view of the rising cases of Omicron variant of the infection in the city.

He took stock of the preparations and asserted that the system of home isolation was being strengthened.

"From hospitals to medicines, the Delhi government's preparations are solid. The system of home isolation was being strengthened. It is an appeal to you all to be careful and do not allow this new variant to spread," he tweeted in Hindi after the meet.

According to the data shared by authorities during the meeting, 289 active cases of COVID-19 were under home isolation in Delhi till December 21.

During the meeting, it was also shared that a helpline is operational 24x7 manned by 25 executives in three shifts, handling 600-700 calls per day.

About 1,000 calls can be handled with present strength of manpower, officials said.

There is sufficient stock of pulse oximeters and thermometers, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Home Isolation Omicron
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp