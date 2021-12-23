Reliance Infra is ‘bullying’ Delhi government over Rs 7000 crore payment: Solicitor General

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta accused Reliance Infrastructure of “bullying” the government over the payment of Rs 7,000 crore, as ordered by an arbitral tribunal in the company’s favour, in Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) case.

Mehta pointed this out in his submission before Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of Delhi High Court, who was hearing an execution petition filed by Reliance Infrastructure’s subsidiary, DAMEPL, against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the enforcement of a Supreme Court order upholding the arbitration award Rs 7,000 crore in its favour.

Mehta, who appeared for the DMRC, claimed this was the second instance where the company had showed such attitude. If this continues, a new policy call will be taken, Mehta said. “This attitude may not be proper. You have several relations with the government. Don’t arm-twist....”

Mehta was responding to the submission made by DAMEPL counsel Rajiv Nayar, who refused the government’s proposal that it would deal directly with banks to which DAMEPL owed money and settle

the debt.