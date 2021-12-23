Rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi play party pooper

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Covid-19 will spoil Delhiites’ party plans for Christmas and New Year for the second year in a row. With Covid-19 cases in the national capital witnessing a rising trend again amid the fear of Omicron spread, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, banned all cultural events, social and political gatherings and religious congregations on Christmas and New Year.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on Thursday with his ministers and senior officials to assess the preparedness and management as regards Omicron as Delhi recorded a maximum of 57 cases of the new variant in the country.

The DDMA has ordered district magistrates to identify the pockets, areas, colonies, markets, slums and other crowded places which have the potential of becoming super-spreaders. The DCPs concerned have been asked to “test, track, treat, prompt and tighten up enforcement teams for keeping utmost vigil at the public places”.

Restaurants, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will be allowed to open with only up to 50% of the seating capacity while a maximum gathering of 200 people will be allowed in weddings, the DDMA said.

“Sports activities in stadiums/sports complexes will be permitted only without spectators. Authorised weekly markets will be allowed subject to strict compliance of protocol/SOP/instructions/guidelines issued in this regard,” the DDMA order stated.

All DMs and district DCPs have been asked to conduct surprise checks and take strict penal action against defaulters as per the provisions of Delhi Disaster Management Act, besides imposing fine, as per the notification issued by Health and Family Welfare Department.

The DMs have also been directed to submit daily reports to the Deputy Commissioner at the email by 11 am every day. The DC (HQ) will have to submit a consolidated report to the DDMA by 1 pm every day for further submission to the chief secretary.