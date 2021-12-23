STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi play party pooper

The DDMA has ordered district magistrates to identify the pockets, areas, colonies, markets, slums and other crowded places which have the potential of becoming super-spreaders.

Published: 23rd December 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Covid-19 will spoil Delhiites’ party plans for Christmas and New Year for the second year in a row. With Covid-19 cases in the national capital witnessing a rising trend again amid the fear of Omicron spread, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, banned all cultural events, social and political gatherings and religious congregations on Christmas and New Year. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on Thursday with his ministers and senior officials to assess the preparedness and management as regards Omicron as Delhi recorded a maximum of 57 cases of the new variant in the country. 

The DDMA has ordered district magistrates to identify the pockets, areas, colonies, markets, slums and other crowded places which have the potential of becoming super-spreaders. The DCPs concerned have been asked to “test, track, treat, prompt and tighten up enforcement teams for keeping utmost vigil at the public places”. 

Restaurants, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will be allowed to open with only up to 50% of the seating capacity while a maximum gathering of 200 people will be allowed in weddings, the DDMA said.
“Sports activities in stadiums/sports complexes will be permitted only without spectators. Authorised weekly markets will be allowed subject to strict compliance of protocol/SOP/instructions/guidelines issued in this regard,” the DDMA order stated.

All DMs and district DCPs have been asked to conduct surprise checks and take strict penal action against defaulters as per the provisions of Delhi Disaster Management Act, besides imposing fine, as per the notification issued by Health and Family Welfare Department.

The DMs have also been directed to submit daily reports to the Deputy Commissioner at the email by 11 am every day. The DC (HQ) will have to submit a consolidated report to the DDMA by 1 pm every day for further submission to the chief secretary. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Covid Delhi Omicron Delhi Christmas Delhi New Year Delhi curfew
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp