AAP accepts BJP’s call for debate over civic issues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP senior leader Durgesh Pathak on Thursday accepted the BJP’s challenge to debate over the issues plaguing the municipal corporations.

Pathak said he was ready to come to any place, any time the BJP wanted as long as their mayor did not run away from the debate. He said the AAP would debate on how the BJP had looted public funds and bankrupted the municipal corporations and had brought shame to Delhi by filling the streets with garbage.

Pathak said: “The BJP mayor had yesterday challenged us for a debate. He had said that all the allegations being made by the AAP were false and that they were ready to debate... Debates hold great value in a democracy. I am very delighted to see this challenge.”

“We will debate how for the last 15 years the BJP has been ruling the corporation and yet how they are unable to pay their employees,” Pathak said.