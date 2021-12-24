Delhi government announces salary hike for contract teachers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday issued orders to increase salaries of guest and contract teachers. It will be after four years and nine months that the government will hike their salaries. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while issuing directions to the Directorate of Education said that the Delhi government has started the process of increment.

It was on December 23 when the guest teachers association had met Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister. The association had also held a press conference on Wednesday to share that Sisodia has assured them to increase their salaries. In a letter written to Sisodia, the guest teachers association had stated, “We have worked hard throughout the pandemic and have been taking online classes. Our remuneration should be revised as it has been over four years when our salary was increased.”

To this, Sisodia in his directions stated, “I agree with their point that the increase in the cost of living, compounded by economic hardship in many families due to Covid necessitates upward revision in remunerations. Therefore, it is directed that the directorate of education should increase their remuneration.”

Meanwhile, Sisodia, sharing this news on social media, tweeted, “Some guest teachers came to meet me yesterday to share their experiences about how the Kejriwal government has given them respect and recognition. They requested an increase in salary. I am happy to announce that the Delhi government has started the process to increase the salary of guest teachers.”