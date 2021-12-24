Inflammatory videos on ‘Hindu Rashtra’ formation go viral

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Fight, die and, if needed, kill for making India a Hindu Rashtra,” yells a man in a video of Hindu Yuva Vahini’s Delhi wing which has gone viral on social media. The videos pertain to Hindu Yuva Vahini’s event on Sunday in which a huge crowd was administered an oath towards working for making India a “Hindu Rashtra”. The video has come under the scanner for containing remarks against minority communities.

The event took place at southeast Delhi’s Banarsidas Chandiwala auditorium near Govindpuri metro station on December 19. The videos that were posted by the participants on social media a few days after the event, showed a group of men wearing saffron headgears, sashes and marigold garlands administering

an oath to hundreds of people packed in the auditorium to do all that they can to make the country a “Hindu-only” nation.

Also, none of the participants could be seen wearing masks or distancing themselves in the packed hall, while there has been a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city. It may be noted that a similar event was held in Haridwar, following which a case was registered. A senior official in Delhi Police’s southeast district said, “We found a video circulating on the social media. Also, we’ve spoken to the organisers and will take legal action for violating Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines.”

The video was spotted on the Twitter timeline of Sudarshan news channel’s editor in chief Suresh Chavhanke, who himself could be seen administering the oath to the people. He posted the video along with a message that read: “Lions and lionesses of Hindu Yuva Vahini taking the oath of Hindu Rashtra with me #HinduRashtra.” Chavhanke also tagged Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath .

The Hindu Yuva Vahini was founded by Yogi Adityanath in the early 2000s in Gorakphur. Condemning the provocative comments, Zafarul Islam, former chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission, said, “Such statements enable the hate brigade which goes out lynching, attacking Muslims and Christians and their religious places.

‘‘The government should apply the same laws against these people which it applies to people who only speak against atrocities which have already taken place or against attitudes of officials which are at variance with the laws of the land. By protecting, such hateful voices, the government becomes an enabler, a party to them,” he added.