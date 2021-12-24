STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Music is a gateway to express emotions’

Singer-songwriter Rohan Solomon single We Demand Change, a powerful track, released in June this year and was submitted to the Grammy ballots in the Best Rock Performance category.

Published: 24th December 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Singer-songwriter Rohan Soloman

Singer-songwriter Rohan Soloman

By Shrimayee Thakur
Express News Service

Singer-songwriter Rohan Soloman's single We Demand Change, a powerful track, released in June this year and was submitted to the Grammy ballots in the Best Rock Performance category. To celebrate Christmas, the 37-year-old recently released It’s Christmas. In this edition of Soundscape, we speak to Solomon about his new single, what music means to him, his future plans, and more.

Excerpts…

How would you describe your musical style? Are there any particular genres that you prefer?

I would say that my music falls in the singer-songwriter/organic pop category. That is the funny thing about genres. What they mean keeps changing from generation to generation. For example, what was considered ‘pop’ in the 90s or early 2000s is not referred to as pop any longer (laughs), which is why I chose to use the word ‘organic’ to describe the kind of pop I am doing. 
My favourite genres of music would be rock, singer-songwriter, organic pop, pop. I am also a huge fan of musical theatre. I absolutely love Broadway musicals and their soundtracks. I listen to soundtracks on music streaming platforms quite a bit. 

What does music mean to you, personally? Has it helped you cope with the COVID lockdowns?

Music is a tool of expressing emotions and feelings. It does not matter if you are a musician or a listener. 
Music is a gateway to express emotions. 

Yes, music has definitely helped me cope with the lockdowns. 

I went through a phase of writing new songs pretty regularly. It does not matter whether I release those songs or not. They were still my way of letting out my emotions during a tough phase. Once I got done venting those emotions through my guitar and my notepad, I would end up feeling much better. Music did wonders to preserve my mental health and keep me happy in a time where there was despair all around me. 

Tell us about your process of working on the recently-released It’s Christmas.

It’s Christmas is such a fun and joyful song. My intention was that it should make one crave Christmassy things like cookies, Christmas decorations, family, wine, cake, etc. That is what Christmas means to me. I knew that if it ignited those emotions in me, it would definitely do so for anyone who listens to it. All the harmonies are very straight up “triad” harmonies, and they work perfectly. I have a trick for recording my vocals and making them sound like a choir. It is something I learned from watching a few amazing producers during my time in New York.

What are your plans for the future?

I do have some exciting stuff planned for 2022. I am producing my first single for 2022, and work on my album is going on in full swing. 

I also have production projects lined up with a few artists. We will be working on their EP’s, which I am very excited about. I also have projects lined up in New York for the summer if COVID situation allows.

‘It’s Christmas’ by Rohan Soloman is available on all streaming platforms

Song - It’s Christmas
Artist - ROHAN SOLOMAN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christmas music Rohan Soloman Rock performance
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp