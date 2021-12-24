Religious places allowed to remain open for devotees: DDMA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after banning all cultural, religious and festival-related events ahead of Christmas and New Year in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday issued a clarification stating that all religious places will remain open for devotees and visitors to offer prayers.

Considering the rise in Omicron cases in Delhi, the DDMA had put restrictions on all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and festival gatherings and congregations through its order on December 23.

However, in its new order dated December 24, the DDMA stated: “Various communications are being received seeking clarifications about the status of permission for celebrating Christmas festival and New Year’s Eve in the territory of Delhi in view of aforesaid DDMA order as well as instructions issued.”

It further clarified, “All religious places (temples/mosques/churches/gurudwara, etc.) are permitted to open for visitors/devotees to offer prayers, devotion and celebrations within such places subject to strict compliance of related standard operating procedures issued from time to time and adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing of a mask, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitiser.”

The DDMA, which devises Covid-19 management policies for the national capital, said no separate permission is required for these activities. However, restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the capacity.

Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance. In its earlier order, the DDMA had directed the DMs to identify potential super-spreader areas ahead of the festivals. The officials have also been directed to tighten the enforcement to ensure people follow social-distancing norms.

Petition questions rationale behind ban

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court against the DDMA order imposing complete ban on religious gatherings during Christmas and New Year at places of worship. According to the petition, while the Delhi government had permitted bars, restaurants, auditoriums, etc. to function with 50% capacity and theatres to function with 100 per cent capacity, it has completely barred religious gathering.