STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi clocks 100 per cent first dose coverage of COVID vaccine amid Omicron fears

As many as 1,05,10,011 people have received both doses and over 1.22 lakh people were vaccinated against the coronavirus in Delhi on Thursday.

Published: 25th December 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday announced that it has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of the eligible population. With this, 1.48 crore people have been vaccinated with at least one of the vaccine in the city.

In a Twitter post Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saluted frontline workers for conducting the vaccination drive. "Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi on Thursday had achieved the milestone of administering at least one dose of COVID vaccine to all above 18, government data showed As per the data on the CoWIN dashboard, 1,48,27,546 people in Delhi have taken at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine by 8 pm on Thursday. As per the draft roll published on November 1, 2021, the total number of electors in Delhi stands at 1,47,95,949.

More than 2,53,37,557 doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 1,05,10,011 people have received both doses. Over 1.22 lakh people were vaccinated against the coronavirus in Delhi on Thursday.

Doctors feel that the vaccination drive will prevent the severity of cases in case a third wave of the pandemic hits the population. The government has set up vaccination centres in various locations across the city. 

Besides hospitals, vaccination services are available in schools and mohalla clinics as well. Earlier during the year, people were also given the option of getting the vaccine in their vehicle as part of drive-through vaccination.

Anticipating a surge in COVID cases due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant, CM Kejriwal on Thursday said his government has made preparations to handle one lakh patients and conduct three lakh tests daily.

  • 2,53,37,557: Total doses administered in the city by 8 pm on Thursday

  • 1,48,27,546 people took at least one dose

  • 1,05,10,011 people received both doses

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Delhi COVID Vaccine Delhi vaccine coverage
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp