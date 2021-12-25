Delhi clocks 100 per cent first dose coverage of COVID vaccine amid Omicron fears

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday announced that it has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of the eligible population. With this, 1.48 crore people have been vaccinated with at least one of the vaccine in the city.

In a Twitter post Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saluted frontline workers for conducting the vaccination drive. "Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi on Thursday had achieved the milestone of administering at least one dose of COVID vaccine to all above 18, government data showed As per the data on the CoWIN dashboard, 1,48,27,546 people in Delhi have taken at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine by 8 pm on Thursday. As per the draft roll published on November 1, 2021, the total number of electors in Delhi stands at 1,47,95,949.

More than 2,53,37,557 doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 1,05,10,011 people have received both doses. Over 1.22 lakh people were vaccinated against the coronavirus in Delhi on Thursday.

Doctors feel that the vaccination drive will prevent the severity of cases in case a third wave of the pandemic hits the population. The government has set up vaccination centres in various locations across the city.

Besides hospitals, vaccination services are available in schools and mohalla clinics as well. Earlier during the year, people were also given the option of getting the vaccine in their vehicle as part of drive-through vaccination.

Anticipating a surge in COVID cases due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant, CM Kejriwal on Thursday said his government has made preparations to handle one lakh patients and conduct three lakh tests daily.