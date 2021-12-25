Delhi Police arrest five for extortion calls to Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested five people for making extortion calls to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra. Mishra's son had been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed on October 3.

A senior police officer said a complaint was received from a staff member of Mishra that he received phone calls demanding over Rs 1 crore, following which an FIR was lodged. The accused, who made the calls using VoIP, were allegedly claiming they have some "incriminating" video clips, but the police said the matter is being verified.