STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police arrest five for extortion calls to Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra

Mishra’s son had been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed on October 3.

Published: 25th December 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra

Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested five people for making extortion calls to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra. Mishra's son had been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed on October 3.

A senior police officer said a complaint was received from a staff member of Mishra that he received phone calls demanding over Rs 1 crore, following which an FIR was lodged. The accused, who made the calls using VoIP, were allegedly claiming they have some "incriminating" video clips, but the police said the matter is being verified. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Ajay Kumar Mishra Extortion
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp