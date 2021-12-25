STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Gurugram: DLF's Horizon Plaza hosts day one of Artisanal Market

Khanna said that her aim is to curate an array of small businesses, which are committed to making healthy, organic, preservative-free products, in order to push customers towards a healthier lifestyle

Published: 25th December 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Customers browsing through organic products at the event

Customers browsing through organic products at the event. (Photo| EPS)

By Shrimayee Thakur
Express News Service

Buzzing with customers picking up their weekly groceries from stalls decorated with glimmering red stars, snowflakes, and wreaths, DLF's Horizon Plaza hosted the first day of the Artisanal Market on Friday.

First conceptualised in 2019, this market - organised by DLF and curated by Puneeta Chadha Khanna - is usually a one-day affair, set up on Saturdays during winter every year. For Christmas, the market has been extended, and will continue till 4 pm today. 

Khanna said that her aim is to curate an array of small businesses, which are committed to making healthy, organic, preservative-free products, in order to push customers towards a healthier lifestyle. "My whole idea is that you buy everything you need for a week, directly from the people who make it," she shared, adding that she loves the community that the market has developed.

A community fest

Simran Makkar, a management consultant from Noida, runs Donna Pastaia (started in July 2020) as a side business with her friend Kamna Chaudhary. Creating handcrafted artisanal pasta, Makkar aims to make pasta’s nutritional value "as good as a roti".

She has been a part of these markets since 2019. "The community we have here feels like a family. I use products from the other vendors. This is also my weekly shop," Makkar shared.

There are around 50 stalls at the market, including Kumaoni Blessings, offering artisanal cheese; Artisanal Meat, cooking up delicious Christmas food; and Atulyakala, India’s first lifestyle brand run by people from the deaf community, among others. 

Gurugram resident Kaveri Cariappa has been visiting these markets since 2019. She shared that she loved that the market was "out in the sun" and enjoyed being able to "pick up fresh produce, and meet so many interesting people. I have made friends here". Her favourite stalls include Kumaoni Blessings and Artisan Meats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Artisanal Market Horizon Plaza Simran Makkar Donna Pastaia
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp