Delhi government postpones January 5 play on BR Ambedkar amid rising COVID cases

Delhi on Saturday recorded 249 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 13, and one death, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.43 per cent.

Published: 26th December 2021 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has postponed a play on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar that was to be staged from January 5 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

The government did not announce a new date.

"Delhi Govt had planned a grand show on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar from 5th January, in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, this show is being postponed in light of rising Covid cases. We shall announce a new date as soon as the situation improves," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 249 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 13, and one death, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.43 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The city had logged 255 cases on June 13.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 180 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.29 per cent, according to official data.

The city is witnessing an uptick in daily cases amid a jump in cases of the Omicron variant of Covid.

