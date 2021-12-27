Delhi HC suspends jail term of former Sashastra Seema Bal officer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has suspended the remaining sentence of a former deputy inspector general of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), who was found guilty of committing certain irregularities while in service and was awarded 18 months of imprisonment.

The high court issued notice and sought response of the centre and the SSB on the plea by former DIG Upendra Prakash Balodi, who was handed compulsory retirement from service, seeking to quash the order of the General Force Court holding him guilty of 12 charges and the subsequent punishment.

While he spent 13 months in open custody, Balodi was later sent to Tihar Jail where he remained for a week and then was released after his remaining sentence was suspended, his counsel said. “Keeping in view the fact that the petitioner has already undergone 13 months of imprisonment out of 18 months, this court directs suspension of the sentence till further orders subject to the petitioner furnishing surety in the sum of Rs 10,000 to the satisfaction of the Superintendent, Tihar Jail, New Delhi,’ a bench of Justices Manmohan and Navin Chawla said.

In 2019, allegations were made against Balodi regarding several irregularities in the purchase of liquor and horse feed, and a court of inquiry was ordered.