STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC suspends jail term of former Sashastra Seema Bal officer

While he spent 13 months in open custody, Balodi was later sent to Tihar Jail where he remained for a week and then was released after his remaining sentence was suspended, his counsel said.

Published: 27th December 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has suspended the remaining sentence of a former deputy inspector general of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), who was found guilty of committing certain irregularities while in service and was awarded 18 months of imprisonment.

The high court issued notice and sought response of the centre and the SSB on the plea by former DIG Upendra Prakash Balodi, who was handed compulsory retirement from service, seeking to quash the order of the General Force Court holding him guilty of 12 charges and the subsequent punishment.

While he spent 13 months in open custody, Balodi was later sent to Tihar Jail where he remained for a week and then was released after his remaining sentence was suspended, his counsel said. “Keeping in view the fact that the petitioner has already undergone 13 months of imprisonment out of 18 months, this court directs suspension of the sentence till further orders subject to the petitioner furnishing surety in the sum of Rs 10,000 to the satisfaction of the Superintendent, Tihar Jail, New Delhi,’ a bench of Justices Manmohan and Navin Chawla said.

In 2019, allegations were made against Balodi regarding several irregularities in the purchase of liquor and horse feed, and a court of inquiry was ordered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sashastra Seema Bal Delhi High Court General Force Court Tihar jail
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp