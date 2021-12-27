Play on Ambedkar put off amid Covid concerns: Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid rising cases of Covid-19, the Delhi government has postponed the play on the life of

Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. The play was scheduled to be staged from January 5 in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, “The Delhi government had planned a grand show on the life of Ambedkar from January 5 in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, this show is being postponed in the light of rising covid cases. We shall announce a new date as soon as the situation improves.”

However, Kejriwal did not announce the new date for the play. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a press conference on Thursday that the play ‘Babasaheb’ would be released on January 5 and 50 different shows would be held.

He said, “The government is preparing for this musical show with a lot of enthusiasm, taking it on par with Broadway shows in America. This will be the first show of its kind in India being performed on such a large scale, honouring the country’s great leader from the past.”

Play’s lead actor Rohit Roy said in a press conference, “To play the role of a national leader such as Dr Ambedkar, who laid the foundation of today’s India, is a lifetime opportunity for any actor.” On Sunday, 290 fresh cases of Covid-19 were recorded along with one fatality. The positivity rate also jumped to 0.5 percent, a severe level, said a Delhi government health bulletin released on Sunday evening.

The Delhi government also announced a night curfew from Monday at 11 pm till 5 am in the morning. The curfew announcement was made amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

The government had made the entry to the show completely free for the public. However, online bookings were required in advance due to limited seating arrangement. The government had launched 8800009938 number to pre-book the show.