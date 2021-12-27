Tech corner

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Rs 9999

The AnkerWorks PowerConf C300

The PowerConf C300 is an AI powered webcam from AnkerWorks which delivers sharp, flicker free video. The plug and play device comes with a simple clip which attaches to any of your smart devices. A 1080p/60fps camera ensures smooth, clear video for all your online sessions. The camera also sports its own mics, which provide clear sonics and active noise cancellation. ankerindia.com

KARA Pure

Kara Pure is an atmospheric water dispenser which makes up to 300 litres of alkaline water per month. Once plugged in, Kara can generate up to 10 litres of healthy and great tasting water per day. Kara Pure ensures filtration of all harmful particles.

karawater.com

Sevenaire D1600

D1600 is a 15 watt portable 3-in-1 wireless charging mat suited for Apple devices. The QI certified device comes with 15W fast wireless charging wire and works with Android phones too. Two slots are available for multiple phones, while Apple watches and Qi enabled TWS can also be charged wirelessly. sevenaire.com

Ashok Pandian

@ashokpandian

Is there a shiny new gadget you’d like to tell us about? Mail gadgetboy@newindianexpress.com