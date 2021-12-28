Call on 'Yellow' alert, imposing COVID curbs to be taken after discussions, say Delhi officials; traders express fear

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The city's COVID-19 case positivity rate remained above 0.5 per cent on the second consecutive day on Monday, with Delhi government officials assessing the situation before taking a decision on sounding a 'yellow' alert and imposing restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi on Monday recorded 331 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Sunday, it recorded 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent and one fatality, according to officials figures.

Further discussions on the situation will be held on Tuesday before a final call on sounding the 'Yellow' alert and imposing restrictions as per the GRAP is taken, said a senior Delhi government officer.

"Although COVID-19 cases are rising in Delhi and positivity rate has breached the 0.5 per cent mark but hospitalisations are very low and fatality rate is negligible. Any decision about implementation of 'Yellow' alert restrictions will be taken after further discussions," said the officer.

Sources in the government said that authorities were considering all options available to ensure that the purpose of COVID-19 management and needs of the people in Delhi are best served.

The GRAP approved by Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) prescribes sounding of the 'Yellow' alert if positivity rate remains above 0.5 percent for two consecutive days.

It involves restrictions including night curfew closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items and halved seating capacity in metro trains and public transport buses, among others.

The DDMA in view of rising COVID-19 cases has already imposed night curfew in Delhi that will remain in force from 11 pm to 5 pm, till further orders.

Officials said that although the 'Yellow' alert needs to be sounded if positivity rate stays above 0.5 per cent for two days but the DDMA can make necessary amendments and modifications with respect to the GRAP according to the situation, which is assessed from time to time to meet exigencies.

If the 'Yellow' alert is sounded on Tuesday most activities will come to a grinding halt, just a few months after phased reopening from the second wave lockdown which was imposed in April.

The GRAP was approved by DDMA in its meeting in July, in anticipation of a third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi.

It was meant to have a clearer picture of imposition and lifting of restrictions accordg to the prevailing COVID situation.

The 'Yellow' alert restrictions stipulate that shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services, and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Only one weekly market per zone with 50 per cent vendors will be allowed to open.

Restaurants will be permitted with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm while bars can also operate with the same capacity, but from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited, the GRAP stipulates.

Also, the Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent of its seating capacity while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers.

Buses too will ply with only 50 per cent exempted category passengers.

Besides, cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity, amusement parks, stadia, swimming pools, schools, colleges and educational institutions will not be allowed if 'Yellow' alert is sounded.

Private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of the staff.

In Delhi government offices also, barring certain category of officials, only half of the remaining staff will be allowed under 'Yellow' alert.

Further religious places will open but visitors will not be allowed.

Parks and gardens can however open.

The colour-coded GRAP is based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) will designate four levels of alerts.

Further restrictions are imposed at advanced stages of 'Amber', 'Orange' and 'Red' alerts with higher numbers of new cases and hospitalisations.

With a fresh fatality being reported, the number of coronavirus deaths in the national capital in the month of December has risen to eight, the highest in the last four months.

The Delhi government on Sunday had decided to re-impose night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from Monday in view of surge in daily cases and significant rise in positivity rate.

According to a graded response action plan, a 'Yellow' alert will come into force, bringing a set of restrictions.

On Saturday and Friday, the daily case counts had stood at 249 and 180, respectively.

This rise is the highest since June 9 when 337 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent, while 36 deaths were also recorded on that day.

On June 4, the positivity rate had stood at 0.68 per cent.

The number of cumulative cases on Monday stood at 14,43,683.

Over 14.17 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The spike in fresh cases in the last few days is being recorded amid a jump in cases of new Omicron variant of the coronavirus here.

India saw the highest single-day rise of Omicron infections with 156 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

These 578 cases have been detected across 19 states and union territories with Delhi recording the maximum number of 142 cases, followed by Maharashtra at 141, Kerala 57, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 43 and Telangana 41.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported here in November this year, according to official data.

Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi on Monday rose to 25,106, according to the latest health bulletin.

A total of 48,589 tests -- 46,549 RT-PCR tests and 2,040 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, it said.

The latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, however, did not specify the variants detected as far as the quantum of cases reported are concerned, neither did it mention whether the number of people testing positive included those who come from abroad as well.

Genome sequencing takes 7-10 days to process a sample, officials had earlier said.

While the number of Covid cases has registered a rise in the last few days, in markets and other public places, mask and Covid norms-related violations were being reported.

Amid a jump in cases of the latest variant in Delhi, doctors had last week cautioned that people should avoid all gatherings and follow Covid-appropriate behaviours, else the pandemic situation may worsen given the highly transmissible nature of this variant of coronavirus.

Anticipating a surge in Covid cases driven by the Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last week had said his government has made preparations to handle one lakh patients and conduct three lakh tests daily and ensure availability of enough manpower, medicines and oxygen.

The number of active cases mounted to 1,289 on Monday, from 1,103 on Sunday, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 692 on Monday while it was 583 a day before, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 310, a significant jump from 279 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

With the number of fresh COVID-19 cases going up by 10 times from what it was at the beginning of the month in Delhi, experts on Monday said the number of cases will see an increase in the next couple of months due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, with the peak likely to be attained in February.

The national capital reported 39 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent on December 1.

The following day, the positivity rate had declined to 0.06 per cent, while the number of fresh cases was 41.

Between December 9 and December 15, Delhi logged 48 daily cases on an average, which rose to 95 between December 16 and December 22.

According to official data, it was a rise of 49.47 per cent on a weekly basis.

Epidemiologist Giridhar R Babu said, "It is very unlikely that the number of cases has risen due to the festive season because in that case, the impact would have been seen 14 days after Diwali in November and the number of cases would have risen by November-end. The number is rising due to the Omicron variant, which is highly transmissible. The cases will see a rapid ascent and a rapid descent and the peak is likely to come between mid-January and mid-February."

Dr Jugal Kishore, the head of the community medicine department at the Safdarjung hospital, said the number of coronavirus cases and the positivity rate are bound to increase, but will not translate into mortality.

"What we can say is that 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the present cases could be related to Omicron, while the rest could be due to other variants.

The transmission occurs because of proximity.

In winter, people are indoors and meeting each other in a close-knit environment, and even the number of influenza cases rises during this period," he said.

The senior doctor also said till the time the panic button is not pressed and the situation is managed well, there will not be any issue.

"All kinds of disasters are results of a system failure. The government should formulate guidelines on proper management. Those who are suffering from issues like a severe headache or fever should go to hospitals while the rest should manage at home and should not even go for testing. After testing positive, the person will panic trying to grab hospital beds and medicines," he said.

Babu said those who have not been vaccinated and have not been infected with the virus are more susceptible and it is that population that needs to be looked after.

Kishore echoed similar views and said while vaccination does not mean one would not contract the infection, it certainly reduces the severity of the infection.

With the COVID-19 positivity rate going beyond 0.5 per cent in Delhi on Sunday and a steady rise in the number of Omicron cases, the traders of the city are worried as they fear that their establishments may be shut under a "yellow" alert, if announced by the government in the coming days.

The business fraternity of the national capital is in a state of panic as it urged the Delhi government on Monday to consider two other indicators as well -- the number of fresh coronavirus cases and that of the oxygen beds occupied -- before announcing a "yellow" alert.

Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) prepared by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in July, a "yellow" (level-1) alert will be sounded if when the Covid positivity rate crosses 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days or the number of fresh cases goes up to 1,500 for seven days or the oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 500 for seven days.

Brijesh Goyal, the chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industries (CTI), an umbrella body of traders from different industries, said if the positivity rate goes beyond 0.5 per cent on Monday too, then the GRAP is likely to kick in, under which many restrictions will be imposed in Delhi's markets and business establishments.

"Many activities and businesses will stop as soon as the yellow alert is issued. We have written a letter to the DDMA and requested it that the GRAP yellow alert should be applicable only when 1,500 coronavirus cases are reported in Delhi."

"We have also requested the DDMA to consider the condition of traders before imposing any restrictions under the GRAP," Goyal told PTI.

He said according to medical experts, though the number of Covid cases is increasing in the city, it is in a controlled condition currently.

"Delhi has not recorded 1,500 Covid cases for seven consecutive days and neither the average occupancy of beds is 500. In such a situation, the restrictions under the first phase of the GRAP should not be imposed," Goyal said.

If a "yellow" alert is sounded, then cinema halls, theatres, banquet halls, gymnasiums, spas and entertainment parks will remain closed and markets will function on an odd-even basis.

A night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, halved seating capacity in metro trains and buses, closure of non-essential shops and shopping malls are also among the measures that will kick in with a "yellow" alert.

The DDMA has already announced that a night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 11 pm on Monday, restricting the movement of individuals except those falling in the exempted categories due to a rising number of coronavirus cases and the threat posed by the Omicron variant of the virus.

The night curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am till further orders.

The Delhi Gym Association has also written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the impending "yellow" alert and the subsequent closure of gymnasiums and spas.

There are around 5,500 gymnasiums and fitness centres across the national capital.

Delhi Gym Association vice-president Chirag Sethi said gymnasiums will be closed first whereas parks, restaurants and bars will function with a 50-per cent occupancy under a "yellow" alert.

He added that as the COVID-19 positivity rate has reached 0.55 per cent in Delhi, gym owners are in a state of panic.

"The industry has already suffered a lot over the last few months. This decision will impact it badly and the entire industry might just collapse. We request the DDMA not to take into account only the positivity rate but also the total number of cases and the need for oxygen beds in Delhi," Sethi said.

Similar concerns were echoed by the representatives of various market associations in the city.

Kamla Nagar Market Association president Nitin Gupta said instead of shutting shops, the authorities should focus more on crowd management and enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

He said the huge crowds seen at markets are mostly due to the "illegal" roadside vendors, who hardly follow the Covid norms.

"The business is already down and the markets have incurred losses due to the pandemic. Somehow the traders are surviving. The authorities should consider their situation before imposing any restrictions," Gupta said.