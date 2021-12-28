Fresh COVID curbs in Delhi brings 'death warrant' to many sectors ahead of New Year

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi government enforcing the 'yellow alert' in the national capital, owing to an upsurge in COVID cases, 2021 seems to be ending on a low-spirited note. The alert has brought major disappointment to many sectors, including multiplexes and educational institutes that have been asked to shut down.

Condemning the decision of the government to close gyms in the city, Chirag Sethi, vice-president, Delhi Gym Association, said, "In Delhi, there are 5,500 gyms and close to 1 lakh people whose livelihood depends on the fitness industry. The gyms have already suffered lockdown for eight months. Any more panic or the decision to close the gyms will have a devastating effect on the industry. It will be impossible to revive."

Multiplex Association of India president Kamal Gianchandani said, "Delhi government's decision to shut down cinemas in Delhi has caused massive uncertainty and could lead to irreparable damage for the Indian film industry. After being allowed to reopen, cinemas have already demonstrated an ability to operate safely for the public and employees with enhanced ventilation systems, enhanced hygiene and other safety protocols. Not a single outbreak of COVID-19 anywhere around the world has been traced to a cinema."

Saurav, member of All India Students' Association's Delhi University unit, said, "Our university has been closed for two years. If the government can allow the metro and restaurants to run at 50 per cent capacity, then why cannot colleges be permitted to do the same? Students have been facing mental trauma and anxiety attacks, provoking suicidal tendencies in them."

Delhi State Public Schools Management Association president RC Jain said, "Though the decision to close schools is right when Delhi is witnessing so many Covid cases, it is disheartening to see how a large number of students have been impacted due to closure of schools. The government did not reopen schools for kids even when there were fewer cases and students who had no resources to buy a phone or had no access to the internet suffered a lot."

Adina Siddique, a commuter, said, "Where were their monitoring devices when markets, malls and religious gatherings were overcrowded with no checking at all? Delhi government takes up the measures only when they see a danger coming up."

New Year plans in doldrums

NEW DELHI: Locals planning to ring in the New Year at hill getaways of Dehradun, Nainital and Mussoorie in Uttarakhand will have to make an advanced booking. Amid rising cases, the state has decided to stop entry of vehicles of tourists without an advance booking.

Amid Omicron fear, 10 per cent tourists have cancelled bookings. Around 20,000 tourists visit Nainital and Mussoorie every year for New Year celebrations. Of these, roughly around 8,000-9,000 are from Delhi-NCR, hotel owners said.