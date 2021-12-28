Over 3,000 doctors stir outside Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, set to meet Health Minister today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors from across all government hospitals in Delhi have gathered at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, to register their protest against the delay in the NEET PG counselling and the manhandling done by Delhi police against agitating doctors on Monday.

More than 3000 doctors have gathered in front of the Emergency department of the hospital and are likely to move towards the Supreme Court. They chanted slogans like “nyaye chahiye … nyaye chahiye” (We want justice).

Dr Sarvesh Pandey, general secretary, RDA, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said the Health Minister has called the doctors for a meeting at 1.30 pm today and they will take the next step afterwards.

Police personnel present in the doctors' protest. (Photo | Express)

Meanwhile, the majority of patients are being asked to go back after the doctors refused to treat them.

Susheela Devi, patient suffering from kidney infection was unable to stand up this morning and faced severe palpitations. When she reached Safdarjung, she was told the doctors are on strike.

Her husband, Ramardas, had got a card made under Ayushmann Yojna but doesn’t know how it works and is struggling to find a doctor for his wife.

In another instance, 8-year-old Vishnu struggled to find a doctor after his leg got fractured. His father, a cab driver, is now planning to take him to a private hospital to check the status of his leg.

Although the majority of the patients are being asked to go back, some patients like pregnant women and newborns are being treated by a few senior doctors and junior doctors.

