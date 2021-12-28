STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 3,000 doctors stir outside Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, set to meet Health Minister today

More than 3000 protesting doctors have gathered in front of the Emergency department of Safdarjung Hospital and are likely to move towards the Supreme Court.

Published: 28th December 2021 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Agitating doctors in Delhi are set to move their protest from Safdarjung Hospital to the Supreme Court.

Agitating doctors in Delhi are set to move their protest from Safdarjung Hospital to the Supreme Court. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors from across all government hospitals in Delhi have gathered at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, to register their protest against the delay in the NEET PG counselling and the manhandling done by Delhi police against agitating doctors on Monday.

More than 3000 doctors have gathered in front of the Emergency department of the hospital and are likely to move towards the Supreme Court. They chanted slogans like “nyaye chahiye … nyaye chahiye” (We want justice).

Dr Sarvesh Pandey, general secretary, RDA, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said the Health Minister has called the doctors for a meeting at 1.30 pm today and they will take the next step afterwards. 

Police personnel present in the doctors' protest. (Photo | Express)

Meanwhile, the majority of patients are being asked to go back after the doctors refused to treat them. 

Susheela Devi, patient suffering from kidney infection was unable to stand up this morning and faced severe palpitations. When she reached Safdarjung, she was told the doctors are on strike. 

Her husband, Ramardas, had got a card made under Ayushmann Yojna but doesn’t know how it works and is struggling to find a doctor for his wife. 

In another instance, 8-year-old Vishnu struggled to find a doctor after his leg got fractured. His father, a cab driver, is now planning to take him to a private hospital to check the status of his leg. 

Although the majority of the patients are being asked to go back, some patients like pregnant women and newborns are being treated by a few senior doctors and junior doctors.

WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
doctors protest Doctors strike Safdarjung Hospital resident doctor Doctors Delhi police FORDA
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp