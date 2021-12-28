Village-centric plan for barren, unused lands around Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Demanding a reformed village development plan for the villages in Delhi’s periphery, a Delhi based NGO, CYCLE, on Monday held a press conference highlighting that many of the villages are deprived of basic facilities without a panchayat. Paras Tyagi, co-founder Center for Youth Culture Law and Environment (CYCLE) showcased the conditions of Delhi’s underprivileged villages through a presentation.

Many senior retired government officials from Haryana and nearby villages including Dr Rajbir Solanki from Baprola Village, Amit Yadav from Jhuljhuli Village, Devinder Singh from Nangal Thakran, Master Krishan Dutt from Dariyapur Kalan village and Aditya Tanwar from Naraina village, were present.

CYCLE put forth their demands of forming a village-centric development plan where barren, unused lands can be developed and adequate facilities can be provided to residents made to live in unkempt conditions.

An official said, “About 150 such villages are facing the brunt even after being declared urbanised because there are no adequate and basic facilities available.” Another official added: “In the past, no government considered our demands and needs.

Even after the court’s reprimand, the MCD, Delhi Development Authority and state government kept mud-slinging. Now, the regional plan of the National Capital Region 2041 under the Government of India is talking about this need yet the decision makers are silent as they do not want to lose their cash cow, the Lal Dora, which is the source of illegalities in Delhi.”