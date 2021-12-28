STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Village-centric plan for barren, unused lands around Delhi

Even after the court’s reprimand, the MCD, Delhi Development Authority and state government kept mud-slinging.

Published: 28th December 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

CYCLE put forth their demands of forming a village-centric development plan where barren, unused lands can be developed.

CYCLE put forth their demands of forming a village-centric development plan where barren, unused lands can be developed.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Demanding a reformed village development plan for the villages in Delhi’s periphery, a Delhi based NGO, CYCLE, on Monday held a press conference highlighting that many of the villages are deprived of basic facilities without a panchayat. Paras Tyagi, co-founder Center for Youth Culture Law and Environment (CYCLE) showcased the conditions of Delhi’s underprivileged villages through a presentation.

Many senior retired government officials from Haryana and nearby villages including Dr Rajbir Solanki from Baprola Village, Amit Yadav from Jhuljhuli Village, Devinder Singh from Nangal Thakran, Master Krishan Dutt from Dariyapur Kalan village and Aditya Tanwar from Naraina village, were present.

CYCLE put forth their demands of forming a village-centric development plan where barren, unused lands can be developed and adequate facilities can be provided to residents made to live in unkempt conditions.

An official said, “About 150 such villages are facing the brunt even after being declared urbanised because there are no adequate and basic facilities available.” Another official added: “In the past, no government considered our demands and needs.

Even after the court’s reprimand, the MCD, Delhi Development Authority and state government kept mud-slinging. Now, the regional plan of the National Capital Region 2041 under the Government of India is talking about this need yet the decision makers are silent as they do not want to lose their cash cow, the Lal Dora, which is the source of illegalities in Delhi.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CYCLE NGO village development plan Delhi villages
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp