Baijal to chair DDMA meet on Wednesday to review Delhi's Covid situation, GRAP implementation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold its crucial meeting under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 4 pm on Wednesday to review the Omicron threat and discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the national capital, according to an official notice.

The notice issued by the DDMA on Tuesday said that the meeting will also take stock of the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Under the GRAP, the Delhi government on Tuesday sounded a yellow alert in the city.

The meeting will be held through video conferencing and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, NITI Aayog member V K Paul, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, NDMA Joint Secretary, secretaries of health and home departments of the city government along with experts.

The agenda of the meeting is to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and discuss preparations in the wake of rising Omicron cases.

The implementation of yellow alert under GRAP and the ongoing vaccination programme will also be reviewed in the meeting, the notice said.

The DDMA on Tuesday ordered closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the GRAP.

The 'yellow' alert restrictions stipulate that shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM.

The timing of night curfew imposed from Monday night has also been extended by an hour and it will now begin at 10 pm and continue till 5 am.

Delhi Metro trains shall now run with only 50 per cent seating capacity with no provision for standing for commuters in view of the latest restrictions imposed by DDMA authorities due to rise in coronavirus cases, officials said on Tuesday.

DTC and other city buses shall also ply with only 50 per cent of the total seating capacity in view of the new norms, they said.

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared a 'yellow alert' under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms shall be closed, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations, including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon.

In view of the latest guidelines issued by the government for the containment of COVID-19 in Delhi, travel inside the metro will be allowed, with certain restrictions, DMRC officials said.

Travel will be allowed, only up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity inside metro trains.

In addition, no passenger shall be allowed to stand during the travel, they said.

"In view of the same, entry into metro stations will be regulated by restricting the number of gates open for entry into stations to ensure compliance with the guidelines. Out of 712 gates, 444 will be kept open as of now," the official said.

In accordance with 'Level-1' alert under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in place, there would be night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am.

Earlier this year, metro services were suspended for several weeks in view of the rising cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which had wreaked havoc in the city.

DMRC services were fully suspended since May 10 in view of the Covid-induced lockdown in Delhi.

It was first imposed on April 19, and successively extended by the city government.

Services had run partially, catering only to people from the field of essential services.

The Delhi Metro had resumed services then from June 7 after a hiatus of four weeks in view of the improved Covid-19 situation in the national capital, albeit with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters.

Following the relaxations in norms by authorities, the Delhi Metro was running with full seating capacity from July 26, initially with no provision for standing travel for commuters, and later provision for standing was allowed with some regulations.

However, due to social distancing and other Covid norms, crowding at stations has been an issue, and many commuters had been appealing to the DMRC on social media to reopen more gates at stations post the improvement in coronavirus situation in the city.

Schools, colleges and training and coaching institutions in the national capital will remain closed as the DDMA has declared a "yellow alert" amid a spike in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of the virus' Omicron variant.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) clarified that online teaching learning, examinations and related activities such as practicals, projects and assignments for classes 9 to 12 would be conducted according to schedule.

While the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) alert evoked mixed reactions from parents, other stakeholders, including school principals and education experts, raised concern about increasing learning gaps.

The alert, which comes under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), follows the national capital's biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections in over six months on Monday when 331 new cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.67 per cent.

The GRAP had been approved by the DDMA in July, in anticipation of a third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi.

The plan gives a clearer picture of imposition and lifting of restrictions according to the situation.

Under the "yellow alert", school, colleges, training and coaching institutions as well as libraries are supposed to be closed.

Schools were allowed to reopen from December 18 for students above class 6, after being closed in view of alarming pollution levels in Delhi.

The government had then announced that physical classes for students up to class five can begin from December 27.

President of the Delhi Parents Association (DPA) Aprajita Gautam said the constant closing and reopening of schools has had an "undeniably deteriorating" effect on mental health of students "We have all witnessed the total failure of planning and execution from the government this year. Schools constantly closing and reopening has had an undeniably deteriorating effect on students' mental health," Gautam said.

"The expected high pollution levels and the schools closing again for the nth time could have been dealt in a better planned manner. There is always a fear of uncertainty in minds of our students," the DPA president said.

The government should have been "prudent" in its approach to decisions and not just making them in "haste" without any concern for the future, Gautam said.

President of the All India Parents Association (AIPA) Ashok Agarwal said schools have been closed "without any justification or scientific basis".

"One can understand taking precautions but closing schools and colleges is no solution. In neighbouring states, schools are open, then what is special in Delhi to close schools," he said.

Schools and colleges have faced frequent closures due to the Covid pandemic since March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown in view of coronavirus.

Principal of a top private school, who did not wish to be identified, said, "There is absolutely no plan as to how these extremely widening learning gaps will be filled if this continues for long."

"Health cannot be compromised but its high time we start working on a long-term plan which is workable," the principal said.

Tanya Agarwal, a lawyer and a parent of a Class I student, who has been vocal about long term negative effect of school closures, tweeted, "Clearly Delhi government doesn't care about kids and don't care about COVID. Because they have once again decided to keep bars and restaurants open, but close schools. Shameful".

Besides school and colleges, according to the set of restrictions under the alert, cinemas and gyms have been also closed.

It also puts various restrictions on functioning of shops and public transport like establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM, while the Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent of its seating capacity.

The national capital on Tuesday registered a massive spike in daily COVID-19 with 496 fresh cases, the highest since June 4, while the positivity rate also rose to 0.

89 per cent along with one fatality due to coronavirus in the city.

The total number of cases of new Omicron variant of COVID-19 recorded in Delhi has also mounted to 165.

There were 67 Omicron cases in the national capital on Friday.

According to the health department, 120 travellers who tested positive on their arrival at the IGI Airport have been admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Their samples would be sent for genome sequencing.

The 50 per cent jump in daily COVID-19 cases was reported hours after a ''Yellow alert'' was implemented in the national capital under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms will remain closed, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on odd-even basis, and metro trains will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority also extended the timing of the night curfew, imposed from Monday night, by an hour and it will now begin at 10 pm and will remain till 5 am.

In view of a rise in Omicron cases, the authorities in Delhi had begun genome sequencing of samples of daily COVID-19 cases on December 22 to ascertain if the new variant has spread in the community.

Earlier in the day, officials at LNJP said 56 out of 70 Omicron patients have been discharged.

Three of the patients did not have travel history but had come in contact with those who were infected at a wedding in Rajasthan. These can be called "sporadic cases", they said.

According to officials at Batra Hospital, five Omicron patients are admitted there, and another seven patients are COVID positive, but their genome sequencing reports were still awaited.

Seven others have been discharged after testing negative for Omicron variant, they said and added that every patient is asymptomatic and all had a travel history.

The latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, however, did not specify the variants detected.

Tuesday''s figures are the highest since June 4 when Delhi recorded 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, official figures stated.

The positivity rate of 0.89 per cent is the highest since May 31, when it stood at 0.99 per cent.

Delhi on Monday had recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to the data.

On Sunday, Delhi logged 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent and one fatality, according to official figures.

On Saturday and on Friday, the daily case counts were 249 and 180 respectively.

In accordance with ''Level-1'' alert under the graded response action plan (GRAP), private offices will function with physical attendance of 50 per cent of the staff, barring essential categories.

Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 people while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited under the ''yellow alert'' that came into force with immediate effect.

Shops of non-essential goods and services in markets and malls can open based on odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Restaurants will be permitted with 50 percent of capacity from 8 am to 10 pm while bars can also operate with the same capacity, but from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in November in Delhi this year, according to the official data.

According to the bulletin, a total of 55, 865 tests were conducted a day ago, including 48801 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests while the rest were rapid antigen tests.

The number of active cases mounted to 1612 from 1,289 on Monday, according to the bulletin.

The bulletin said that 34 patients are in ICU.

It stated that apart from those in ICU, all other patients in hospitals are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 692 on Monday while it rose to 836 on Tuesday, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 397, a significant jump from 310 on Monday, the bulletin said.