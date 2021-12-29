COVID-19 effect: Reach stations early as Delhi Metro to run at 50 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the restrictions by the Delhi government to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday decided to limit number of seated passengers to 50 per cent.

DMRC issued guidelines in the regard after the chief minister announced the imposition of yellow alert in the national capital under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) prepared by the government this August. Anuj Dayal, executive director, DMRC, said, "In addition to the restrictions, no standing passenger shall be allowed. Number of entry gates opened will also be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines. “Out of 712 gates only 444 will be opened," Dayal added.

According to a DMRC official, passengers may take one hour time in advance as the entry gates will be shut after the station gets filled by a set number of passengers. Also, passengers can do so to avoid queuing outside stations, the official said.

As per another official, "We keep track of railway dynamics with the help of the crowd monitoring system. For example, if we see crowds beyond permissible limit, we will immediately close the entry gates until all passengers inside the station board their respective trains. It is requested that the passengers travel only if it is necessary."

Further, inter-state buses too will run with 50 per cent seating capacity, while only two passengers will be allowed to travel in autos, e-rickshaws, taxis and cycle rickshaws.