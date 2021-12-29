STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Doctors should be in hospitals, not on streets: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on NEET-PG protests

Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to PM Narendra Modi urging him to expedite the process of NEET-PG counselling, which has caused delays in doctors getting their due seats in medical colleges.

Published: 29th December 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While doctors in the city took to the streets demanding their rights, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that as COVID-19 cases are surging again, these doctors should be in hospitals and not on the streets.

Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to PM Narendra Modi urging him to expedite the process of NEET-PG counselling, which has caused delays in doctors getting their due seats in medical colleges. 

"On one hand, the Omicon variant is spreading at an alarming speed, on the other, doctors in hospitals under the central government are on strike. Resident doctors at many big government hospitals such as AIIMS, Safdarjung are on strike for the last one month due to repeated postponement of NEET-PG counselling," the letter read.

“At present, COVID-19 cases are again on the rise in the whole country. If our doctors continue to strike, then how will we fight against the virus?" Kejriwal wrote.

An unprecedented delay in admission of PG doctors in medical colleges across the country this year has forced the resident doctors to protest, shunning work at OPDs and emergency services. On Monday evening, police detained a large number of protesting doctors and even manhandled them.

In a tweet condemning the police action, Kejriwal wrote, "The doctors served during the pandemic by risking their life. COVID-19 is rising again. The doctors should be in the hospitals, not on the streets. We strongly condemn the police brutality inflicted on the doctors. The Prime Minister must accept their demands soon."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal COVID19 Coronavirus NEET PG counselling Doctors protest Doctors stir Delhi doctors
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp