NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma seeks withdrawal of 'misogynist' JNU circular on sexual harassment

NEW DELHI: National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought withdrawal of a "misogynist" circular issued by Jawaharlal Nehru University, which says girls are "suppose to know how to draw a tangible line between them and their male friends".

Why all the teachings are always for girls only? Time to teach harassers not the victims. The misogynist circular of #JNU should be withdrawn. Internal commattee should have Victim-Centered approach and not otherwise. pic.twitter.com/Z6x4h7L351 — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) December 28, 2021

The circular was issued for a counselling session at JNU on sexual harassment. Tagging the circular on Twitter, Sharma said, "Why all the teachings are always for girls alone? Time to teach harassers not the victims. The misogynist circular of #JNU should be withdrawn. Internal committee should have victim-centred approach and not otherwise."

The internal complaints committee (ICC) of the university had uploaded the circular on its website, saying that it will organise a counselling session on sexual harassment on January 17.

The JNU circular said, "ICC come across a number of cases where sexual harassment takes place among close friends. Boys generally cross the thin line between friendship's bantering and sexual harassment. Girls suppose to know how to draw a tangible line between them and their male friends to avoid any such harassments."